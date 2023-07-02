Athletics try to sweep series against the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (36-49, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (23-62, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Touki Toussaint (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Athletics: Paul Blackburn (1-0, 3.77 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics will look to sweep a three-game series with a victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Oakland has a 23-62 record overall and a 12-31 record in home games. The Athletics have gone 12-21 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Chicago is 36-49 overall and 16-29 in road games. The White Sox have gone 13-7 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads Oakland with 13 home runs while slugging .464. Seth Brown is 7-for-34 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has 22 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 51 RBI while hitting .249 for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 15-for-41 with a double and six home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .203 batting average, 6.41 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .254 batting average, 4.43 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Athletics: Yacksel Rios: 15-Day IL (raynaud’s syndrome), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

White Sox: Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press