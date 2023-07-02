Clear
Royals square off against the Dodgers with series tied 1-1

By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (46-36, second in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (24-59, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (4-2, 3.30 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (4-7, 5.88 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -202, Royals +168; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Dodgers play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Kansas City has a 24-59 record overall and a 12-31 record at home. The Royals have a 10-45 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Los Angeles is 22-21 on the road and 46-36 overall. The Dodgers have gone 33-16 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 12 doubles, four triples and 12 home runs for the Royals. Drew Waters is 12-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts ranks second on the Dodgers with 42 extra base hits (19 doubles, a triple and 22 home runs). J.D. Martinez is 12-for-42 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .225 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .253 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Jordan Lyles: day-to-day (illness), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (hand), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (knee), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (neck), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

