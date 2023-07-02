Diamondbacks visit the Angels on 3-game road win streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (50-34, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (44-41, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (10-2, 3.02 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (1-5, 3.77 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Diamondbacks -121, Angels +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they take on the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has a 44-41 record overall and a 22-20 record at home. The Angels have a 23-12 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Arizona is 50-34 overall and 26-14 on the road. The Diamondbacks have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .435.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 30 home runs while slugging .666. Brandon Drury is 14-for-39 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 20 doubles, three triples and 17 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Alek Thomas is 11-for-40 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .263 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Angels: Brandon Drury: day-to-day (shoulder), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Corbin Carroll: day-to-day (shoulder), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (calf), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press