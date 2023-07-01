Clear
San Diego Padres place pitcher Drew Carlton on injured list, activate Tom Cosgrove

By AP News

CINCINNATI (AP) — San Diego placed pitcher Drew Carlton (2-1) on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation on Saturday, one day after he gave up Spencer Steer’s two-run, game-winning home run in the 11th inning of a 7-5 loss to the Cincinnati Reds that extended the Padres’ losing streak to a season-high six games.

In a flurry of moves, the Padres optioned left-hander Ray Kerr (0-1) to Triple-A El Paso, recalled right-hander Pedro Avila from El Paso and reinstated left-hander Tom Cosgrove (1-0) from the 15-day injured lost. Cosgrove hasn’t pitched since June 15 because of a left hamstring strain.

Avila’s first appearance will mark his season debut.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

