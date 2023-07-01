Clear
Athletics face the White Sox leading series 1-0

By AP News

Chicago White Sox (36-48, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (22-62, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.04 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 110 strikeouts); Athletics: Kyle Muller (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : White Sox -194, Athletics +163; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics bring a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Chicago White Sox.

Oakland has a 22-62 record overall and an 11-31 record at home. The Athletics have a 17-51 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Chicago is 36-48 overall and 16-28 on the road. White Sox hitters have a collective .395 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esteury Ruiz has 18 doubles, a triple, a home run and 33 RBI for the Athletics. Tony Kemp is 10-for-34 with a triple, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Robert leads the White Sox with 24 home runs while slugging .570. Andrew Benintendi is 15-for-42 with six doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .190 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Yacksel Rios: 15-Day IL (raynaud’s syndrome), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

White Sox: Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

