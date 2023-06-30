Clear
Giants visit the Mets to start 3-game series

By AP News

San Francisco Giants (45-36, third in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (36-45, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (0-0); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (2-3, 6.19 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -121, Mets +101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the San Francisco Giants on Friday to begin a three-game series.

New York has a 36-45 record overall and an 18-18 record at home. The Mets have hit 99 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

San Francisco has a 22-17 record in road games and a 45-36 record overall. Giants pitchers have a collective 3.96 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has six doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 55 RBI for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 10-for-39 with a double, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LaMonte Wade Jr has 12 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Giants. Patrick Bailey is 13-for-37 with four doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .237 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Giants: 6-4, .219 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Giants: Michael Conforto: day-to-day (hamstring), Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (oblique), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

