Diamondbacks visit the Angels to begin 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (48-34, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (44-39, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (4-1, 4.31 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Angels: Griffin Canning (6-2, 3.99 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -156, Diamondbacks +133; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Arizona Diamondbacks to begin a three-game series.

Los Angeles is 44-39 overall and 22-18 in home games. The Angels have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .447.

Arizona has a 48-34 record overall and a 24-14 record in road games. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the sixth-best percentage in the majors.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 29 home runs, 43 walks and 66 RBI while hitting .309 for the Angels. Brandon Drury is 14-for-39 with two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 20 doubles, three triples and 17 home runs while hitting .294 for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 12-for-39 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .282 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .267 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Angels: Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (wrist), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Corbin Carroll: day-to-day (shoulder), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (calf), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press