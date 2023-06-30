Clear
Athletics take on the White Sox in first of 3-game series

By AP News

Chicago White Sox (36-47, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (21-62, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: TBD; Athletics: Luis Medina (1-7, 6.84 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics open a three-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

Oakland is 21-62 overall and 10-31 at home. The Athletics have a 10-21 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Chicago is 36-47 overall and 16-27 in road games. The White Sox have a 29-8 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Noda has 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 31 RBI for the Athletics. Tony Kemp is 9-for-32 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi leads the White Sox with a .284 batting average, and has 20 doubles, a triple, a home run, 26 walks and 19 RBI. Luis Robert is 13-for-35 with six home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .185 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

