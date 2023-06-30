Dodgers play the Royals after Martinez’s 4-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (45-35, second in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (23-58, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Bobby Miller (3-1, 4.13 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Royals: Alec Marsh (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -217, Royals +179; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Kansas City Royals after J.D. Martinez had four hits on Thursday in a 14-3 win over the Rockies.

Kansas City is 23-58 overall and 11-30 at home. The Royals have a 14-9 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles is 45-35 overall and 21-20 in road games. The Dodgers have hit 128 total home runs to rank second in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 12 doubles, four triples and 12 home runs for the Royals. Drew Waters is 11-for-36 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 27 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 52 RBI for the Dodgers. Martinez is 13-for-41 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .216 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .242 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Royals: Jordan Lyles: day-to-day (illness), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (hand), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (knee), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (neck), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press