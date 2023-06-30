Clear
No-hit attempt for Red Sox RHP Brayan Bello ends with 8th-inning infield single

By AP News
Boston Red Sox's Brayan Bello delivers a pitch to a Miami Marlins batter in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox right-hander Brayan Bello’s no-hit bid ended in the eighth inning when Jean Segura bounced an infield single up the middle for the Miami Marlins and Joey Wendle followed with a clean base-hit to right. Bello got some applause after the first hit and a louder one when Boston manager Alex Cora came out to the mound to replace him with runners on first and third and nobody out. Bello struck out five and walked one while throwing 99 pitches. Segura’s single was a slow roller up the middle. Red Sox shortstop Kike Hernandez slid to field it, but his off-balance throw from his knees bounced three times and pulled the first baseman far off the bag; it was immediately scored a hit.

