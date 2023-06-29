Clear
Angels face the White Sox leading series 2-1

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Chicago White Sox (35-47, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (44-38, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (4-8, 6.40 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 109 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (4-6, 4.16 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -147, White Sox +125; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels take a 2-1 lead into the latest game of the series against the Chicago White Sox.

Los Angeles has a 22-17 record at home and a 44-38 record overall. The Angels have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .258.

Chicago has a 15-27 record on the road and a 35-47 record overall. The White Sox have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .395.

Thursday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Angels hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe has 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 38 RBI for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani is 15-for-42 with a double, two triples and six home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Robert has 20 doubles and 23 home runs for the White Sox. Andrew Benintendi is 14-for-42 with four doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .282 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mickey Moniak: day-to-day (hip), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (wrist), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

