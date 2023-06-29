Clear
Padres take 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Pirates

By AP News

San Diego Padres (37-43, fourth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (37-42, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (6-2, 3.88 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Pirates: Luis Ortiz (2-3, 3.74 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -184, Pirates +156; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres, on a four-game losing streak, take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has a 20-19 record in home games and a 37-42 record overall. The Pirates have a 27-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Diego has a 37-43 record overall and a 17-21 record on the road. The Padres have the ninth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.84.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Juan Soto has 19 doubles and 14 home runs for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim is 13-for-40 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .195 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Padres: 3-7, .267 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Reynolds: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (forearm), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (wrist), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Reiss Knehr: 15-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Yu Darvish: day-to-day (illness), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Tom Cosgrove: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

