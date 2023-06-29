Athletics and Yankees play, winner secures 3-game series

New York Yankees (44-36, third in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (21-61, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.32 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (2-6, 6.34 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Yankees -155, Athletics +133; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees meet on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Oakland has a 10-30 record in home games and a 21-61 record overall. The Athletics have a 14-9 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

New York has a 19-17 record on the road and a 44-36 record overall. The Yankees have the No. 1 team ERA in baseball at 3.59.

Thursday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Yankees are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Noda has 14 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Athletics. Tony Kemp is 9-for-28 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .179 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .202 batting average, 2.76 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Athletics: Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Carlos Rodon: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press