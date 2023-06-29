Blue Jays and Giants meet, winner secures 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (45-35, second in the NL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (44-37, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Thursday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (7-5, 4.32 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants play on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Toronto has gone 22-15 at home and 44-37 overall. The Blue Jays have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .330.

San Francisco has gone 22-16 in road games and 45-35 overall. The Giants have a 24-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has 20 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs while hitting .320 for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 11-for-39 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

J.D. Davis has 12 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 10-for-32 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .274 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Giants: 7-3, .227 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Tyler Heineman: day-to-day (side), Yimi Garcia: day-to-day (knee), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alejandro Kirk: 10-Day IL (hand), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Michael Conforto: day-to-day (hamstring), Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (oblique), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press