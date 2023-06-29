Clear
Rockies and Dodgers meet in series rubber match

By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (44-35, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (32-50, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (1-0, 1.50 ERA, .58 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Rockies: Chase Anderson (0-2, 5.79 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -202, Rockies +169; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Colorado has a 32-50 record overall and a 19-21 record at home. The Rockies have a 24-11 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles has gone 20-20 in road games and 44-35 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 12 home runs, 36 walks and 41 RBI while hitting .263 for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 15-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 27 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs while hitting .321 for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 7-for-38 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .251 batting average, 8.89 ERA, outscored by 45 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .220 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (heel), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Dodgers: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (knee), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (neck), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

