Giants try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Blue Jays

By AP News

San Francisco Giants (45-34, second in the NL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (43-37, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (0-0); Blue Jays: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants visit the Toronto Blue Jays looking to extend a 10-game road winning streak.

Toronto is 21-15 at home and 43-37 overall. The Blue Jays have the 10th-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .419.

San Francisco has gone 22-15 on the road and 45-34 overall. The Giants have an 18-9 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 47 RBI for the Blue Jays. Danny Jansen is 8-for-31 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LaMonte Wade Jr has 12 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Giants. Patrick Bailey is 12-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.03 ERA, even run differential

Giants: 8-2, .253 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Tyler Heineman: day-to-day (side), Yimi Garcia: day-to-day (knee), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alejandro Kirk: 10-Day IL (hand), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (oblique), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

