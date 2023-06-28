Clear
White Sox try to break road losing streak, play the Angels

By AP News

Chicago White Sox (34-47, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (44-37, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.41 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Angels: Jaime Barria (2-2, 2.33 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -120, White Sox +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox hit the road against the Los Angeles Angels looking to stop a three-game road skid.

Los Angeles has a 22-16 record at home and a 44-37 record overall. The Angels have gone 31-20 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Chicago has a 34-47 record overall and a 14-27 record on the road. The White Sox have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .234.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Angels are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe has 18 doubles and 12 home runs for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani is 13-for-40 with two doubles, a triple and six home runs over the last 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi leads the White Sox with a .281 batting average, and has 20 doubles, a triple, a home run, 24 walks and 19 RBI. Luis Robert is 12-for-36 with five home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .279 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .231 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Angels: Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (wrist), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

