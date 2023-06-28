Padres take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Pirates

San Diego Padres (37-42, fourth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (36-42, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (4-6, 3.33 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (8-3, 3.45 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres are looking to end a three-game losing streak with a win against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh is 36-42 overall and 19-19 in home games. The Pirates have a 22-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Diego has a 17-20 record on the road and a 37-42 record overall. The Padres have the fifth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.80.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen has nine doubles and nine home runs for the Pirates. Carlos Santana is 11-for-39 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 36 RBI while hitting .280 for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim is 15-for-39 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .187 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Padres: 4-6, .263 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Reynolds: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (forearm), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (wrist), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Yu Darvish: day-to-day (illness), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Tom Cosgrove: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press