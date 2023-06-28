Yankees take road losing streak into matchup against the Athletics

New York Yankees (43-36, third in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (21-60, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (4-5, 5.10 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (1-5, 4.10 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Yankees -151, Athletics +129; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees visit the Oakland Athletics looking to break a five-game road losing streak.

Oakland has a 10-29 record in home games and a 21-60 record overall. The Athletics have gone 16-49 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

New York has a 43-36 record overall and an 18-17 record in road games. The Yankees have a 28-11 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Wednesday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Yankees have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esteury Ruiz has a home run, 13 walks and 32 RBI while hitting .264 for the Athletics. Tony Kemp is 10-for-28 with a double, two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 12 home runs, 32 walks and 30 RBI while hitting .249 for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 10-for-31 with four doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .198 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Yankees: 4-6, .200 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Carlos Rodon: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press