Clear
66.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Dodgers bring 3-game road win streak into game against the Rockies

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (44-34, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (31-50, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: TBD; Rockies: Kyle Freeland (4-8, 4.54 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies trying to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

Colorado has a 31-50 record overall and an 18-21 record in home games. The Rockies have a 23-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles has a 20-19 record in road games and a 44-34 record overall. The Dodgers have gone 26-12 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples and 12 home runs for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 14-for-41 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 19 home runs while slugging .503. Will Smith is 9-for-34 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .236 batting average, 9.00 ERA, outscored by 53 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .216 batting average, 4.22 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (heel), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Dodgers: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (knee), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (neck), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 