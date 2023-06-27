Clear
63.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Dodgers visit the Rockies to begin 3-game series

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (43-34, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (31-49, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (9-4, 2.72 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Rockies: Connor Seabold (1-3, 5.88 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -306, Rockies +247; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday to start a three-game series.

Colorado has an 18-20 record in home games and a 31-49 record overall. The Rockies have gone 10-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Los Angeles is 19-19 on the road and 43-34 overall. The Dodgers have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .443.

The matchup Tuesday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 41 RBI for the Rockies. Elias Diaz is 9-for-36 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 27 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 10-for-34 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .243 batting average, 9.43 ERA, outscored by 53 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .213 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (heel), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Dodgers: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (knee), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (neck), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 