Clear
63.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Yankees bring road slide into matchup against the Athletics

Sponsored by:
By AP News

New York Yankees (43-35, third in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (20-60, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jhony Brito (4-3, 5.09 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Athletics: Paul Blackburn (0-0, 4.21 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Yankees -138, Athletics +117; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees travel to the Oakland Athletics looking to end a four-game road slide.

Oakland has gone 9-29 in home games and 20-60 overall. The Athletics have a 15-49 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

New York has gone 18-16 on the road and 43-35 overall. The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .408.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .242 for the Athletics. Esteury Ruiz is 11-for-39 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 11 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs while hitting .246 for the Yankees. Billy McKinney is 10-for-32 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 1-9, .195 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Yankees: 4-6, .196 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Carlos Rodon: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 