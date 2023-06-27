Yankees bring road slide into matchup against the Athletics

New York Yankees (43-35, third in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (20-60, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jhony Brito (4-3, 5.09 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Athletics: Paul Blackburn (0-0, 4.21 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Yankees -138, Athletics +117; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees travel to the Oakland Athletics looking to end a four-game road slide.

Oakland has gone 9-29 in home games and 20-60 overall. The Athletics have a 15-49 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

New York has gone 18-16 on the road and 43-35 overall. The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .408.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .242 for the Athletics. Esteury Ruiz is 11-for-39 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 11 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs while hitting .246 for the Yankees. Billy McKinney is 10-for-32 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 1-9, .195 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Yankees: 4-6, .196 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Carlos Rodon: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press