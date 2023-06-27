Clear
Angels play the White Sox with 1-0 series lead

By AP News

Chicago White Sox (34-46, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (43-37, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Michael Kopech (3-6, 4.06 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 94 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (6-3, 3.24 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -204, White Sox +171; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels face the Chicago White Sox, leading the series 1-0.

Los Angeles has a 21-16 record in home games and a 43-37 record overall. Angels hitters have a collective .442 slugging percentage to rank third in the AL.

Chicago has gone 14-26 in road games and 34-46 overall. The White Sox have hit 92 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Angels are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani has 15 doubles, four triples and 26 home runs for the Angels. Mickey Moniak is 13-for-33 with five doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Robert leads Chicago with 22 home runs while slugging .569. Andrew Vaughn is 7-for-36 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .280 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .220 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Angels: Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (wrist), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

