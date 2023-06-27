Clear
63.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Padres visit the Pirates to begin 3-game series

Sponsored by:
By AP News

San Diego Padres (37-41, fourth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (35-42, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (5-6, 4.84 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Pirates: Rich Hill (6-7, 4.45 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -188, Pirates +160; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the San Diego Padres on Tuesday to begin a three-game series.

Pittsburgh is 18-19 at home and 35-42 overall. The Pirates have a 21-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Diego is 37-41 overall and 17-19 on the road. The Padres have the fifth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.74.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen has nine doubles and nine home runs for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 9-for-31 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 36 RBI while hitting .286 for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim is 14-for-38 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, .154 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Padres: 4-6, .255 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Reynolds: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (forearm), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (wrist), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Tom Cosgrove: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 