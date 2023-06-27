Padres visit the Pirates to begin 3-game series

San Diego Padres (37-41, fourth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (35-42, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (5-6, 4.84 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Pirates: Rich Hill (6-7, 4.45 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -188, Pirates +160; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the San Diego Padres on Tuesday to begin a three-game series.

Pittsburgh is 18-19 at home and 35-42 overall. The Pirates have a 21-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Diego is 37-41 overall and 17-19 on the road. The Padres have the fifth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.74.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen has nine doubles and nine home runs for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 9-for-31 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 36 RBI while hitting .286 for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim is 14-for-38 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, .154 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Padres: 4-6, .255 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Reynolds: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (forearm), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (wrist), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Tom Cosgrove: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press