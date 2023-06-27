Clear
Giants visit the Blue Jays on 9-game road win streak

By AP News

San Francisco Giants (44-34, second in the NL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (43-36, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Ryan Walker (2-0, 1.89 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (7-3, 3.10 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants visit the Toronto Blue Jays trying to extend a nine-game road winning streak.

Toronto has a 21-14 record in home games and a 43-36 record overall. The Blue Jays have hit 89 total home runs to rank 10th in the AL.

San Francisco has a 21-15 record on the road and a 44-34 record overall. The Giants have a 32-11 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette leads the Blue Jays with 14 home runs while slugging .505. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 12-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Michael Conforto has eight doubles and 12 home runs for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 11-for-39 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Giants: 8-2, .254 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Tyler Heineman: day-to-day (side), Yimi Garcia: day-to-day (knee), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alejandro Kirk: 10-Day IL (hand), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (foot), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

