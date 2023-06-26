White Sox visit the Angels to open 4-game series

Chicago White Sox (34-45, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (42-37, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.22 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (1-5, 4.02 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -136, White Sox +116; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Chicago White Sox on Monday to begin a four-game series.

Los Angeles has a 42-37 record overall and a 20-16 record at home. The Angels are fourth in the majors with 115 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

Chicago is 34-45 overall and 14-25 on the road. The White Sox have hit 91 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

The teams square off Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with a .297 batting average, and has 15 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs, 39 walks and 61 RBI. Brandon Drury is 16-for-41 with three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Robert has 20 doubles, 21 home runs and 42 RBI for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 7-for-39 with four home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .282 batting average, 3.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .227 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Angels: Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (wrist), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press