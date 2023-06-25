Cloudy
58.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Angels acquire Mike Moustakas from Rockies after blowout win in Denver

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Colorado Rockies first baseman Mike Moustakas warms up for the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Angels acquire Mike Moustakas from Rockies after blowout win in Denver

Photo Icon View Photo

DENVER (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels acquired veteran infielder Mike Moustakas from Colorado moments after their 25-1 victory over the Rockies on Saturday night.

The Rockies got minor league right-hander Connor Van Scoyoc, who was 4-3 with a 2.76 ERA in 11 starts at Class A Tri-City this season.

Moustakas hit .270 with four homers and 17 RBIs in 47 games with the Rockies after joining them in spring training.

“We’ll mix and match and work it out,” said Angels manager Phil Nevin, whose team has lost infielders Anthony Rendon, Gil Urshela and Zach Neto to injuries in the last two weeks. “This week, the lineup hasn’t had the depth we have had all season. We feel like we have that now.”

Moustakas, a three-time All-Star, has been on five playoff teams and was the starting third baseman for Kansas City when the Royals won the 2015 World Series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By JACK MAGRUDER
Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 