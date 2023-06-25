Angels take on the Rockies after Moniak’s 5-hit game

Los Angeles Angels (42-36, second in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (30-49, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (4-1, 5.64 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (4-7, 7.25 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -150, Rockies +128; over/under is 13 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels take on the Colorado Rockies after Mickey Moniak’s five-hit game on Saturday.

Colorado has a 30-49 record overall and a 17-20 record at home. The Rockies have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .406.

Los Angeles is 42-36 overall and 22-20 in road games. The Angels have a 19-8 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Diaz leads the Rockies with a .292 batting average, and has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 20 walks and 40 RBI. Ezequiel Tovar is 12-for-42 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 15 doubles, three triples and 25 home runs for the Angels. Brandon Drury is 15-for-43 with a double, three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 1-9, .246 batting average, 9.88 ERA, outscored by 57 runs

Angels: 5-5, .280 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (heel), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Angels: Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (wrist), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press