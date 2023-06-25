Partly Cloudy
Giants aim to sweep 3-game series over the Diamondbacks

By AP News

Arizona Diamondbacks (46-32, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (44-33, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (3-4, 5.31 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (4-6, 4.38 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -131, Diamondbacks +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will look to sweep a three-game series with a win against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

San Francisco is 44-33 overall and 23-18 in home games. The Giants have a 22-7 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Arizona has a 23-14 record on the road and a 46-32 record overall. The Diamondbacks have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .438.

The matchup Sunday is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMonte Wade Jr has 12 doubles, a triple and nine home runs while hitting .283 for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 11-for-39 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with 16 home runs while slugging .572. Christian Walker is 15-for-40 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 9-1, .263 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Giants: Luke Jackson: day-to-day (back), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (foot), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Diamondbacks: Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

