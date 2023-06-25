Partly Cloudy
Blue Jays and Athletics play, winner claims 3-game series

By AP News

Oakland Athletics (20-59, fifth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (42-36, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Medina (1-6, 7.01 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (6-2, 3.97 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Blue Jays -291, Athletics +237; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Toronto Blue Jays and the Oakland Athletics are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Toronto has gone 20-14 at home and 42-36 overall. The Blue Jays have the third-ranked team batting average in the AL at .262.

Oakland has an 11-30 record on the road and a 20-59 record overall. The Athletics have a 10-20 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has 19 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Blue Jays. Danny Jansen is 8-for-34 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Ryan Noda has 14 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Athletics. JJ Bleday is 5-for-29 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Athletics: 1-9, .205 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Yimi Garcia: day-to-day (knee), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alejandro Kirk: 10-Day IL (hand), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

