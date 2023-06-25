Astros look to break road losing streak, face the Dodgers

Houston Astros (41-36, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (43-33, third in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Hunter Brown (6-4, 3.89 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (4-2, 2.92 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -138, Astros +117; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros travel to the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to stop a three-game road losing streak.

Los Angeles has a 43-33 record overall and a 24-14 record in home games. The Dodgers have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .444.

Houston is 19-17 on the road and 41-36 overall. Astros pitchers have a collective 3.56 ERA, which leads the AL.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 25 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Dodgers. David Peralta is 9-for-30 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Mauricio Dubon has a .291 batting average to lead the Astros, and has 16 doubles, a triple and four home runs. Yainer Diaz is 12-for-39 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .223 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Astros: 3-7, .242 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Phil Bickford: day-to-day (back), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (neck), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press