Dodgers face the Astros with 1-0 series lead

Houston Astros (41-35, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (42-33, third in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Ronel Blanco (1-0, 4.66 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Dodgers: Bobby Miller (3-1, 2.83 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -176, Astros +151; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Houston Astros, leading the series 1-0.

Los Angeles has a 23-14 record at home and a 42-33 record overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .443 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the majors.

Houston has a 19-16 record on the road and a 41-35 record overall. The Astros are 33-8 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has a .322 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has 25 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs. David Peralta is 12-for-33 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Mauricio Dubon has 16 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 RBI for the Astros. Yainer Diaz is 10-for-38 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .221 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Astros: 4-6, .232 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Phil Bickford: day-to-day (back), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (neck), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press