Angels look to end 3-game skid, take on the Rockies

Los Angeles Angels (41-36, third in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (30-48, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (5-2, 4.40 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Rockies: Chase Anderson (0-1, 4.12 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -161, Rockies +138; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has a 30-48 record overall and a 17-19 record in home games. The Rockies have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .256.

Los Angeles is 41-36 overall and 21-20 in road games. The Angels are 33-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads Colorado with 12 home runs while slugging .491. Elias Diaz is 12-for-42 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with a .298 batting average, and has 15 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs, 39 walks and 59 RBI. Brandon Drury is 14-for-43 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .256 batting average, 7.59 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Angels: 5-5, .234 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (heel), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Angels: Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (wrist), Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (pelvis), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press