Athletics bring 1-0 series lead over Blue Jays into game 2

Oakland Athletics (20-58, fifth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (41-36, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Hogan Harris (2-1, 4.45 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (7-5, 3.64 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Blue Jays -272, Athletics +223; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto is 41-36 overall and 19-14 in home games. The Blue Jays have the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play at .261.

Oakland is 20-58 overall and 11-29 in road games. The Athletics are 15-47 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer has nine doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Blue Jays. Danny Jansen is 7-for-30 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 13 home runs while slugging .475. Esteury Ruiz is 11-for-38 with three doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .250 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Athletics: 2-8, .204 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Alejandro Kirk: 10-Day IL (hand), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press