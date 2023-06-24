Clear
Giants place OF Mike Yastrzemski on injured list with strained left hamstring

By AP News
San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski watches his three-run home run during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Francisco, Monday, June 19, 2023. The Giants defeated the Padres 7-4 in 10 innings. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a strained left hamstring strain.

The move is retroactive to Thursday. Yastrzemski left Wednesday’s game against San Diego with left hamstring tightness but had been expected to return within a couple of days after an MRI showed minor inflammation.

Yastrzemski had been one of the Giants’ key offensive contributors during a recent 10-game winning streak. Over his last eight games he batted .313 with four homers, 11 RBIs, nine runs, a double and three walks. He hit two home runs Monday night, splashing the game-winner into McCovey Cove in the 10th.

Infielder Isan Díaz was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to take his roster spot.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

