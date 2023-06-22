Padres aim to end 4-game road skid, play the Giants

San Diego Padres (35-39, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (42-32, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (3-6, 3.60 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Wood (2-1, 4.11 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -124, Giants +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will look to stop a four-game road slide when they visit the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco is 21-17 in home games and 42-32 overall. The Giants have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.88.

San Diego is 35-39 overall and 16-19 on the road. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.83 ERA, which ranks seventh in the majors.

Thursday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Giants are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMonte Wade Jr has 11 doubles, a triple and nine home runs while hitting .280 for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 11-for-39 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a .286 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 16 doubles and 15 home runs. Manny Machado is 11-for-40 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 10-0, .301 batting average, 2.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 49 runs

Padres: 4-6, .244 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: day-to-day (right side tightness), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (foot), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (forearm), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Padres: Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Tom Cosgrove: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press