Reds extend winning streak to 11 games which is team’s longest since 1957

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jake Fraley hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds extended their majors-best winning streak to 11 games, rallying past the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Wednesday for a three-game sweep.

Rookie sensation Elly De La Cruz hit a one-out bloop to left that fell for a double against Daniel Bard (3-1), and Fraley hit the next pitch over the wall in right, sending the Reds to their majors-best 12th comeback win of the season and the Rockies to their season-worst eighth straight loss. Cincinnati trailed 3-0 after four innings.

The NL Central-leading Reds (40-35) have swept three straight three-game series and won five consecutive series overall. Their winning streak is the club’s longest since winning 12 straight in 1957.

Andrew Abbott allowed the first run of his career when Brenton Doyle led off the game with a homer. But the rookie left-hander was solid from there, striking out a career-high 10 in six innings and giving up three runs, all on solo homers. Abbott struck out the side in the sixth.

Abbott combined with Lucas Sims, Ian Gibaut and Buck Farmer to hold the Rockies scoreless after the fourth. Gibaut (8-1) pitched around a leadoff single in the eighth and Farmer worked the ninth for his second save in five tries. The Rockies struck out 15 times.

RAYS 7, ORIOLES 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Taj Bradley allowed one run over a career-high six innings, Randy Arozarena and Isaac Paredes homered, and Tampa Bay beat Baltimore to split a two-game series between the top two teams in the AL East.

Bradley (5-3) gave up three hits and struck out eight.

Arozarena and Paredes started a four-run second with consecutive homers against Tyler Wells (6-3), who also made two errors during the inning.

Arozarena had an RBI single in a two-run seventh as Tampa Bay improved to 32-8 at home and stopped a season-long three-game skid overall.

Ramón Urías and Gunnar Henderson homered for the Orioles, who are five back of the first-place Rays.

YANKEES 4, MARINERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Jhony Brito pitched a career-high 5 2/3 scoreless innings in a return to the major leagues and New York beat Seattle.

Fill-ins Jake Bauers and Billy McKinney homered off Luis Castillo (4-6) as the Yankees won a series for the first time since placing Aaron Judge on the injured list. New York is 6-8 with Judge out of the lineup and had not won a series since taking two of three from the Dodgers in Los Angeles 2 1/2 weeks ago.

Rookie Anthony Volpe added his 10th homer in the seventh after nearly missing a homer in the third.

Brito (4-3) allowed two hits, struck out three, walked one and reached the sixth inning for the first time as a starter. Tommy Kahnle earned his sixth career save.

GUARDIANS 7, ATHLETICS 6

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Bo Naylor scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning on a throwing error, Gavin Williams pitched 5 2/3 innings in his major league debut and Cleveland beat Oakland.

Naylor singled for his first hit in the majors — snapping an 0-for-19 drought — and scored on Steven Kwan’s one-out double. Myles Straw was the first to score on Kwan’s hit, which turned into a two-run play when right fielder Ramón Laureano wildly flung the ball back to the infield.

Williams, the Guardians’ consensus top prospect and 2021 first-round pick, allowed four runs on four hits — all in the third — while striking out four. The right-hander maxed out at 98 mph, topping 96 mph on 18 of his 84 pitches.

Eli Morgan (3-1) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win, and Emmanuel Clase finished for his MLB-leading 22nd save. Austin Pruitt (1-5) gave up two runs, one earned, in one inning for MLB-worst Oakland (19-57), which lost its seventh straight.

DODGERS 2, ANGELS 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit his 14th homer off Shohei Ohtani in the fourth inning, and seven relievers combined on a two-hitter in the Dodgers’ second straight shutout victory in the Freeway Series.

Ohtani (6-3) pitched seven innings of five-hit ball with two walks and 12 strikeouts. But Ohtani went 0 for 7 at the plate in these two rivalry games against the Dodgers, while Mike Trout went 0 for 8.

Miguel Vargas homered in the ninth inning, and Evan Phillips capped a stellar bullpen game by picking up his ninth save to conclude the Dodgers’ eighth consecutive victory over the Angels.

Luis Rengifo had both hits for the Angels.

Victor Gonzalez (2-2) worked 1 1/3 innings and earned the win.

ASTROS 10, METS 8

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman had three hits and Yainer Diaz and Chas McCormick hit two-run homers to help Houston outlast New York to win the three-game series.

Houston fell behind 4-2 early after a subpar start by Cristian Javier. McCormick’s home run came in a four-run third inning that put the Astros on top. The Mets tied it in the top of the fourth, but the Astros went ahead for good by scoring three runs in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by Diaz’s home run.

Daniel Vogelbach had a season-high three hits with three RBIs and Pete Alonso hit his 23rd homer as the Mets dropped a second straight game after winning the series opener 11-1.

Mauricio Dubón doubled with one out in the fourth and scored on a two-out single by Bregman to put the Astros up 7-6. Diaz sent the next pitch from Dominic Leone (2-2) into left-center for his third homer in five games to make it 9-6.

Javier struggled with command, allowing four hits and four runs with a career-high five walks in just 2 1/3 innings. Phil Maton (1-2) struck out three in 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win and Ryan Pressly pitched a perfect ninth for his 14th save.

NATIONALS 3, CARDINALS 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams outpitched Miles Mikolas in steady rain, CJ Abrams went 3 for 3 with a homer and Washington beat St. Louis to end a five-game skid.

With the rain getting heavier in the fifth inning, Abrams sent a 1-0 fastball from Mikolas (4-5) into the visitors’ bullpen in left-center. Jeimer Candelario drove in runs for Washington with a double in the sixth and a grounder in the eighth.

Williams (4-4) allowed five hits and threw 75 pitches while working into the seventh inning for the first time this year as he cooled off the Cardinals, who had won four straight. St. Louis was shut out for the seventh time this season.

Hunter Harvey pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

CUBS 8, PIRATES 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Hendricks pitched effectively into the seventh inning, Nico Hoerner homered, tripled and drove in three runs and Chicago beat Pittsburgh to complete a three-game sweep.

Hendricks (3-2) won his third consecutive start for the Cubs, who have won eight of nine to give them some serious momentum heading into a weekend series against rival St. Louis in London, England, starting on Saturday.

Hoerner hit a two-run triple off Rich Hill (6-7) in the third and added a solo home run in the seventh. Ian Happ doubled twice and drove in two runs.

The Pirates have dropped nine straight, their longest losing streak since a nine-game slide from June 6-16, 2021. The franchise was in full-on rebuilding mode then. Pittsburgh believes it is drawing closer to becoming a contender but the good vibes that came with a promising 19-9 start have faded over the past two weeks. The Pirates are 15-30 over their past 45 games.

TIGERS 9, ROYALS 4

DETROIT (AP) — Zack Short homered and drove in three runs, Javier Báez got his 1,000th hit and Detroit sent slumping Kansas City to its 15th loss in 18 games.

Matthew Boyd (5-5) allowed two runs and six hits in six innings for Detroit. He struck out seven without a walk.

Brady Singer (4-7) lost his third straight decision, giving up five runs, seven hits and a walk in seven innings.

Báez put the Tigers ahead 4-2 in the third, driving in Kerry Carpenter with his 1,000th hit.

BLUE JAYS 6, MARLINS 3

MIAMI (AP) — Matt Chapman homered and doubled, Kevin Gausman pitched six-plus innings of three-run ball and Toronto beat Miami.

Cavan Biggio stepped in for late scratch Bo Bichette and doubled and singled for the Blue Jays. Bichette, who leads the American League in hits with 101 and played in Toronto’s first 75 games, sat out because of left thumb discomfort.

Luis Arraez went 2 for 5 for the Marlins and is hitting a major league-leading .398.

Gausman (7-3) allowed eight hits and struck out six in his 12th start of six or more innings. Jordan Romano picked up his 22nd save.

Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara had another rough outing. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner gave up five runs and 10 hits over seven innings as his ERA increased to 5.08. Alcantara (2-6) has allowed double-digit hits in each of his past two starts.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, BREWERS 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Zac Gallen pitched seven strong innings for his ninth win and Arizona took two out of three games from Milwaukee in the series.

Gallen (9-2) limited the Brewers to one run and three hits. He walked one and struck out four. He allowed a solo home run to Raimel Tapia in the fifth inning.

Scott McGough pitched two scoreless innings with four strikeouts to close out the victory and pick up his fourth save.

The NL West-leading Diamondbacks broke through in the sixth against Brewers reliever Elvis Peguero (1-1). Pavin Smith walked with one out and scored to tie it when center fielder Joey Wiemer failed to cleanly field Emmanuel Rivera’s sharply hit single up the middle. Rivera scored on Alek Thomas’ line-drive single to right to give Arizona a 2-1 lead.

TWINS 5, RED SOX 4, 10 INNINGS

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Farmer hit a game-winning single that scored automatic runner Willi Castro from third base and Minnesota beat Boston.

Farmer’s line drive fell in front of Jarren Duran, who was playing shallow in center field, scoring Castro and snapping Minnesota’s three-game losing streak. Michael A Taylor dropped a sacrifice bunt that moved Castro to third base, setting up the potential winning run.

Max Kepler homered for the second straight game for the Twins and added an RBI single. Minnesota had lost five of its last six games.

Reliever Jovani Moran (1-2) earned the win for the Twins. Kaleb Ort (1-1) took the loss for the Red Sox.

RANGERS 6, WHITE SOX 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Jonah Heim hit a three-run homer a night after he was involved in a controversial play at the plate and Texas beat Chicago.

Ezequiel Duran also connected as Texas won for the fourth time in five games. Martín Pérez (7-3) pitched seven effective innings in his first victory in a month.

The AL West leaders bounced back nicely after a frustrating 7-6 loss Tuesday night. Chicago scored the winning run in its three-run eighth when Heim was called for illegally blocking the plate in a replay review that overturned umpire D.J. Reyburn’s out call.

Andrew Vaughn hit a solo homer for the slumping White Sox, and Michael Kopech (3-6) lasted just four innings in his shortest start of the season. Chicago has dropped eight of 11.

GIANTS 4, PADRES 2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sean Hjelle pitched four shutout innings of relief to help San Francisco extend its winning streak to 10 games, beating Yu Darvish and San Diego.

Joc Pederson and Mike Yastrzemski added RBI singles, and the Giants turned four double plays to keep their longest win streak since 2004 intact.

San Francisco also benefited from an overturned call at home plate in the fifth.

Hjelle (2-1) allowed three hits and had five strikeouts, including one of Tatis, who went down swinging to end the top of the fifth with runners at second and third. Four relievers followed Hjelle. Camilo Doval got the final three outs for his 20th save.

Trent Grisham had two hits and a RBI for San Diego. The Padres have lost five of seven.

