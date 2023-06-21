Clear
Padres take on the Giants looking to stop road losing streak

By AP News

San Diego Padres (35-38, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (41-32, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (0-0); Giants: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres visit the San Francisco Giants looking to end a three-game road losing streak.

San Francisco has a 20-17 record in home games and a 41-32 record overall. Giants hitters have a collective .422 slugging percentage to rank 10th in MLB.

San Diego has a 16-18 record in road games and a 35-38 record overall. The Padres are 16-30 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto leads San Francisco with 12 home runs while slugging .419. Mike Yastrzemski is 11-for-40 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 15 home runs while slugging .568. Manny Machado is 12-for-43 with a double, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 9-1, .283 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 43 runs

Padres: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: day-to-day (right side tightness), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (foot), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (forearm), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Padres: Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Tom Cosgrove: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

