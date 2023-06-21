Dodgers attempt to sweep 2-game series against the Angels

Los Angeles Dodgers (40-33, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (41-34, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Michael Grove (0-0); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (6-2, 3.40 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -141, Dodgers +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Angels play on Wednesday in the second game of a two-game series. The Dodgers won the first, 2-0.

Los Angeles has a 20-15 record at home and a 41-34 record overall. The Angels are fourth in MLB play with 108 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Los Angeles has gone 18-19 in road games and 40-33 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 41 extra base hits (14 doubles, three triples and 24 home runs). Zach Neto is 9-for-26 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 13 home runs, 36 walks and 46 RBI while hitting .328 for the Dodgers. David Peralta is 13-for-31 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .219 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (wrist), Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (pelvis), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Chris Taylor: day-to-day (knee), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Phil Bickford: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press