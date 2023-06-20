Former Oklahoma and MLB pitcher George Frazier dies at age 68

Oklahoma has announced that former pitcher George Frazier, a World Series champion who had a nearly three-decade run as a television broadcaster, has died at age 68.

The Denver Post reported he died Monday in Tulsa after a recent illness.

In two seasons at Oklahoma, he played on College World Series teams in 1975 and 1976 and was 12-4 with eight saves and a 2.62 ERA,

Frazier played parts of 10 big league seasons with five clubs. He appeared in the 1981 World Series with the New York Yankees, who held a moment of silence in his memory before Tuesday night’s game against Seattle.

Frazier helped the Chicago Cubs win their first division title in 1984 and became a World Series champion with the 1987 Minnesota Twins, pitching two scoreless innings in Game 4 against St. Louis. He had a 4.20 ERA with 35 wins and 29 saves in 415 major league appearances.

After that, he spent 18 years as a television broadcaster with the Colorado Rockies.

He returned to Oklahoma in 2015 as a color analyst on television broadcasts through the 2023 season. Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione called Frazier’s commentary a “witty, insightful and uniquely entertaining perspective of the game.”

Frazier sometimes joined radio play-by-play voice Toby Rowland on broadcasts for Oklahoma baseball games in Tulsa and Stillwater and for Big 12 tournament games in Oklahoma City.

By The Associated Press