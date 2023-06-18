Crawford leads Giants against the Dodgers following 4-hit game

San Francisco Giants (38-32, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (39-32, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (5-6, 3.45 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (4-1, 1.93 ERA, .94 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -136, Giants +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the Los Angeles Dodgers after Brandon Crawford had four hits against the Dodgers on Saturday.

Los Angeles has a 22-13 record at home and a 39-32 record overall. The Dodgers have a 24-11 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Francisco has a 20-15 record in road games and a 38-32 record overall. Giants hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Giants hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has a .330 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has 24 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs. Mookie Betts is 14-for-43 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Michael Conforto is fifth on the Giants with 16 extra base hits (four doubles and 12 home runs). Thairo Estrada is 11-for-45 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .231 batting average, 5.33 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Giants: 8-2, .287 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Chris Taylor: day-to-day (knee), David Peralta: day-to-day (hamstring), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Phil Bickford: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (foot), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (forearm), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press