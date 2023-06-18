Clear
50.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Athletics aim to break 4-game slide, take on the Phillies

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Philadelphia Phillies (37-34, third in the NL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (19-54, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (5-4, 3.73 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 94 strikeouts); Athletics: Hogan Harris (2-0, 4.84 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Phillies -249, Athletics +205; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics will try to stop their four-game skid when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Oakland has a 19-54 record overall and a 9-28 record in home games. The Athletics have a 10-17 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Philadelphia is 37-34 overall and 18-23 in road games. The Phillies have a 13-6 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esteury Ruiz has a .261 batting average to lead the Athletics, and has 17 doubles, a triple and a home run. Jace Peterson is 13-for-36 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Castellanos has 23 doubles, a triple and eight home runs while hitting .315 for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 10-for-36 with three doubles, two triples and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .228 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Phillies: 8-2, .273 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (illness), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Nicholas Castellanos: day-to-day (illness), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Darick Hall: 60-Day IL (thumb), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 