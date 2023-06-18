Athletics aim to break 4-game slide, take on the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (37-34, third in the NL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (19-54, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (5-4, 3.73 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 94 strikeouts); Athletics: Hogan Harris (2-0, 4.84 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Phillies -249, Athletics +205; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics will try to stop their four-game skid when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Oakland has a 19-54 record overall and a 9-28 record in home games. The Athletics have a 10-17 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Philadelphia is 37-34 overall and 18-23 in road games. The Phillies have a 13-6 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esteury Ruiz has a .261 batting average to lead the Athletics, and has 17 doubles, a triple and a home run. Jace Peterson is 13-for-36 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Castellanos has 23 doubles, a triple and eight home runs while hitting .315 for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 10-for-36 with three doubles, two triples and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .228 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Phillies: 8-2, .273 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (illness), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Nicholas Castellanos: day-to-day (illness), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Darick Hall: 60-Day IL (thumb), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press