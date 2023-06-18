Padres and Rays meet to determine series winner

Tampa Bay Rays (51-23, first in the AL East) vs. San Diego Padres (34-36, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Yonny Chirinos (3-1, 2.35 ERA, .94 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (4-2, 4.37 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -150, Rays +127; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the San Diego Padres and the Tampa Bay Rays are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

San Diego has an 18-20 record in home games and a 34-36 record overall. The Padres have the seventh-best team ERA in the majors at 3.79.

Tampa Bay has gone 20-16 in road games and 51-23 overall. The Rays have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .336.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 34 RBI while hitting .285 for the Padres. Manny Machado is 13-for-43 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 36 RBI while hitting .304 for the Rays. Luke Raley is 13-for-36 with five doubles, two triples and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .266 batting average, 3.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Rays: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Tom Cosgrove: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (calf), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Rays: Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (leg), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press