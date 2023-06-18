Clear
50.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Royals take on the Angels in series rubber match

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Los Angeles Angels (40-33, third in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (19-51, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (3-1, 5.80 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (1-6, 4.14 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -126, Royals +106; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Kansas City is 19-51 overall and 10-27 at home. The Royals are 8-38 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Los Angeles is 20-19 in road games and 40-33 overall. The Angels have a 32-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Angels have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez has 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 37 RBI while hitting .272 for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 13-for-38 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 23 home runs while slugging .626. Brandon Drury is 13-for-42 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 1-9, .233 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Angels: 7-3, .248 batting average, 3.95 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Michael Massey: day-to-day (finger), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (pelvis fracture), Anthony Rendon: day-to-day (wrist), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 