Royals take on the Angels in series rubber match

Los Angeles Angels (40-33, third in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (19-51, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (3-1, 5.80 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (1-6, 4.14 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -126, Royals +106; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Kansas City is 19-51 overall and 10-27 at home. The Royals are 8-38 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Los Angeles is 20-19 in road games and 40-33 overall. The Angels have a 32-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Angels have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez has 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 37 RBI while hitting .272 for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 13-for-38 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 23 home runs while slugging .626. Brandon Drury is 13-for-42 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 1-9, .233 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Angels: 7-3, .248 batting average, 3.95 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Michael Massey: day-to-day (finger), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (pelvis fracture), Anthony Rendon: day-to-day (wrist), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press