Giants bring win streak into game against the Dodgers

San Francisco Giants (36-32, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (39-30, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Dodgers: Bobby Miller (3-0, .78 ERA, .83 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -170, Giants +145

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will attempt to build upon a five-game win streak with a victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 39-30 record overall and a 22-12 record in home games. Dodgers hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in the majors.

San Francisco is 36-32 overall and 19-15 in road games. Giants hitters have a collective .422 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the majors.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Smith has nine doubles, 10 home runs and 36 RBI for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 10-for-32 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Michael Conforto has four doubles and 12 home runs for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 11-for-40 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Giants: 7-3, .280 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: David Peralta: day-to-day (hamstring), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Phil Bickford: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (forearm), J.D. Davis: day-to-day (ankle), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (back), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press