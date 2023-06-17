Clear
Phillies bring road win streak into matchup with the Athletics

By AP News

Philadelphia Phillies (36-34, third in the NL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (19-53, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (0-0); Athletics: James Kaprielian (2-6, 6.89 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Phillies -173, Athletics +146; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies visit the Oakland Athletics trying to continue a four-game road winning streak.

Oakland is 19-53 overall and 9-27 in home games. The Athletics are 12-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Philadelphia is 17-23 in road games and 36-34 overall. The Phillies have gone 13-6 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Noda has 13 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Athletics. Jace Peterson is 13-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Castellanos has a .315 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has 23 doubles, a triple and eight home runs. Bryson Stott is 14-for-36 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .252 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Phillies: 8-2, .269 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Kevin Smith: day-to-day (back), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (illness), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Darick Hall: 60-Day IL (thumb), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

