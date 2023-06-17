Clear
68.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Royals host Los Angeles Angels, look to end home skid

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Los Angeles Angels (40-32, third in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (18-51, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (5-2, 4.56 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Royals: Mike Mayers (1-2, 5.06 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -150, Royals +128; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Los Angeles Angels looking to end a four-game home slide.

Kansas City has gone 9-27 at home and 18-51 overall. The Royals have gone 5-9 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles is 40-32 overall and 20-18 in road games. The Angels are 32-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Angels are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has nine doubles, four triples and 11 home runs while hitting .245 for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 8-for-35 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 22 home runs while slugging .621. Brandon Drury is 12-for-41 with three doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 0-10, .227 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

Angels: 8-2, .243 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Michael Massey: day-to-day (finger), Salvador Perez: day-to-day (hand), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (pelvis fracture), Anthony Rendon: day-to-day (wrist), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 