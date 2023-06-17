Royals host Los Angeles Angels, look to end home skid

Los Angeles Angels (40-32, third in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (18-51, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (5-2, 4.56 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Royals: Mike Mayers (1-2, 5.06 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -150, Royals +128; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Los Angeles Angels looking to end a four-game home slide.

Kansas City has gone 9-27 at home and 18-51 overall. The Royals have gone 5-9 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles is 40-32 overall and 20-18 in road games. The Angels are 32-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Angels are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has nine doubles, four triples and 11 home runs while hitting .245 for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 8-for-35 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 22 home runs while slugging .621. Brandon Drury is 12-for-41 with three doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 0-10, .227 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

Angels: 8-2, .243 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Michael Massey: day-to-day (finger), Salvador Perez: day-to-day (hand), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (pelvis fracture), Anthony Rendon: day-to-day (wrist), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press