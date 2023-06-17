Rays take win streak into matchup with the Padres

Tampa Bay Rays (51-22, first in the AL East) vs. San Diego Padres (33-36, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zach Eflin (8-2, 3.28 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (2-6, 3.91 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -113, Padres -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays will try to continue a three-game win streak with a victory against the San Diego Padres.

San Diego is 17-20 in home games and 33-36 overall. Padres hitters have a collective .398 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

Tampa Bay is 20-15 on the road and 51-22 overall. The Rays rank second in the majors with 117 total home runs, averaging 1.6 per game.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego with 14 home runs while slugging .559. Gary Sanchez is 7-for-37 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 36 RBI for the Rays. Isaac Paredes is 8-for-32 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .277 batting average, 3.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Rays: 7-3, .251 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Tom Cosgrove: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (calf), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Rays: Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (leg), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press