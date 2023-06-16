Clear
Padres open 3-game series against the Rays

By AP News

Tampa Bay Rays (50-22, first in the AL East) vs. San Diego Padres (33-35, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (10-1, 2.18 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (5-4, 4.30 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -117, Padres -102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres start a three-game series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

San Diego has a 33-35 record overall and a 17-19 record at home. The Padres are 26-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tampa Bay has a 19-15 record in road games and a 50-22 record overall. The Rays are 29-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts has 11 doubles and seven home runs for the Padres. Gary Sanchez is 7-for-34 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Siri is seventh on the Rays with 19 extra base hits (six doubles, a triple and 12 home runs). Isaac Paredes is 7-for-32 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .271 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Rays: 7-3, .248 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (calf), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Rays: Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (leg), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

