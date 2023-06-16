Royals take on the Angels after Olivares’ 4-hit game

Los Angeles Angels (39-32, third in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (18-50, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-6, 4.52 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (4-5, 6.58 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -158, Royals +135; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals take on the Los Angeles Angels after Edward Olivares’ four-hit game on Wednesday.

Kansas City is 18-50 overall and 9-26 at home. Royals hitters are batting a collective .233, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Los Angeles has a 39-32 record overall and a 19-18 record in road games. Angels pitchers have a collective 4.22 ERA, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has nine doubles, four triples and 11 home runs while hitting .244 for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 8-for-35 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Hunter Renfroe has 13 doubles and 12 home runs for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani is 17-for-36 with three doubles and seven home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 1-9, .229 batting average, 5.51 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Angels: 8-2, .235 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Salvador Perez: day-to-day (hand), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Anthony Rendon: day-to-day (wrist), Gio Urshela: day-to-day (undisclosed), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press